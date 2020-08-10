Rincon Valley Fire responds to search and rescue in Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rincon Valley Fire District is currently on the scene of a hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park involving a 22-year-old male and a 27-year-old male.
Paramedics made contact with both hikers about 1.8 miles from the Tanque Verde Ridge trailhead.
The hikers are reportedly suffering from dehydration, but appear to be in stable condition.
Search and rescue, as well as park personnel are also on scene.
