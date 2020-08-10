Tumamoc Hill to remain open, masks still mandatory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tumamoc Hill will remain open after university officials saw a marked increase in the number of walkers wearing masks — one of the hill’s mandatory guidelines put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The popular walking destination on Tucson's west side, which is managed by the University of Arizona in partnership with Pima County, closed in mid-March and reopened on May 25. Walkers returned to the hill in large numbers despite the heat, with between 750 and 1,000 people on the hill every day since early June.
Not all walkers observed the safety protocols that allowed the hill to reopen, specifically the requirement that everyone wear face coverings. The university on July 24 began monitoring the number of walkers wearing face coverings to determine whether to keep the hill open or temporarily close it again. A whiteboard at the base of the hill listed the percentage of visitors wearing face coverings each day, along with the previous day.
Since July 24, the percentage of morning walkers wearing masks has risen sharply from about 23% to nearly 70%.
While more morning walkers are showing up to the hill wearing masks, evening walkers are still wearing masks at a much lower rate, around 50%. Officials would have closed the hill if the decision was based on evening walkers alone, said Benjamin Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill.
A closure at a later date is still possible, but growing adherence to safety protocols is promising, Wilder said.
“Thus far, this is an impressive result that inspires a lot of hope in our ability to adapt to these times,” he said. “Thank you to everyone that has shifted your behavior. But this continues to be an uphill climb, and we need everyone doing their part.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.