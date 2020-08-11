Anonymous entry, Mesa couple win 2020 ADOT safety message contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation revealed the 2020 winners of its annual safety message contest, including an anonymous submission.
The identity of the finalist whose message read “signal and ready to mingle” did not submit contact information with the entry. Anonymous submissions are allowed, but it was the first time an uncredited entry won in the four-year history of the contest, ADOT said in a press release.
The other winning entry which read “red fish, blue fish, speeding’s foolish” was inspired by Dr. Seuss. The couple, Scott and Paula Cullymore from Mesa wanted something simple that would stick in people’s minds.
“It was almost to the deadline and I asked my wife, who’s a kindergarten teacher, if she had any ideas,” Scott said. “She said, ‘This week is Dr. Seuss Week,’ and that’s how the message came to be. She gets all the credit.”
More than 4,000 messages were submitted to the contest this year. ADOT whittled the entries down to 12 finalists and a public vote determined the winning messages.
These winning messages will be displayed on overhead message boards at a later date. Currently, message boards are displaying regular traffic information and COVID-19 safety messages.
“We’ve been amazed at the level of public interest each time we’ve held this contest and this year is no different,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Thousands of Arizonans sent us their messages and thousands more voted for their favorite. The purpose of displaying unconventional safety messages is to get people engaged and talking about making safer and smarter decisions behind the wheel. In that respect, this effort is a success.”
