Border Patrol agent assigned to Tucson Sector accused of drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Border Patrol Agent in the Tucson Sector was arrested for suspicion of narcotics trafficking.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Border Corruption Task Force arrested him Aug. 9, a CBP spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said CBP does not tolerate corruption or abuse within their ranks and they are cooperating fully with the investigation. Given the pending investigation, CBP said all inquiries are being referred to the FBI and USAO Public Affairs.
That was all the information available at this time.
