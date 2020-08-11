Business on University Blvd react to Pac-12 decision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Pac-12 announced the cancellation of all fall sports Tuesday, businesses near the University of Arizona are preparing for a slow year.
“Saturdays will not be the same,” said part-time Bartender, Michael (he didnt want to give last name...) of Bacio Italiano who opened on the first Bear Down Friday in 2019. “Parents weekend was great, homecoming was awesome, but then obviously COVID hit and changed the landscape of the whole world.”
The idea of a slower year isn't savory after businesses already faced a typical slow summer.
"Certainly, there was less traffic and it had a significant economic hit for us," said Woops BakeShop owner Ellie Lippel.
Lippel said all the businesses looked forward to the football season and the new customers who came by.
“It was a time for a lot of new comers that wouldn’t necessarily be at the shop but do come for the games,” said Lippel.
Now with that gone, she’s moved on to other creative ways to keep generating income throughout the year.
“We’re going to be showcasing a little bit of local marketplace of people that are selling goods and making local products.”
So instead of focusing on students, they’re looking to those who stay here year-round. Hoping that means they can keep their spot on this street
“We need our locals to come in and support us,” said Michael. “And that’s what’s been going on down here for a lot of us.”
