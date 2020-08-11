Fatal pedestrian collision, Valencia Road and 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On August 11, 2020, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue for the report of a fatal pedestrian collision.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to the pedestrian until it was the determined that the adult male, identified as 33-year-old Sidney Garcia, was deceased at the scene.
Garcia’s next of kin was notified of his passing. Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Garcia was acting erratically at nearby businesses and appeared to be under the influence. He was seen walking out into the roadway for eastbound travel on Valencia Road near 12th Avenue. Garcia was standing in the roadway waving his arms when he was struck by a 2000 Dodge Ram 3500 driving eastbound on Valencia Road in the median lane.
The driver of the Dodge stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation.
An officer from the DUI Unit responded and evaluated the driver and determined that the driver was not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision. Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined Garcia’s position in the roadway to be the sole contributing factor in this collision.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.