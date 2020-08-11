FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat expected!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon, where are you?! Most of the area staying dry and we head into the new work week as high pressure continues to build over top of us. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday through Sunday as temps get very close to 110 degrees. While Tucson is no stranger to these types of temperatures, seeing them this late in the year is unusual as our average is 97 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108F. 10% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 80F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance of storms.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch goes into effect at 10AM. Mostly sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Sunny with a high of 110F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat watch expires at 8PM.
MONDAY: A high of 108F under mostly sunny skies.
