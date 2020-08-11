Guidelines for returning to school during remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has laid out six general guidelines for students to return to school. Those can be seen [HERE].
It has also outlined health metrics which it believes will allow students to return to in class, face to face learning. Those are [HERE].
But one of the things it has not done, is what to do about the students who show up at a school which is totally distance learning.
That will happen, according to state rules which say students who have special needs or nowhere else to go can show up at school. What to do with them is the subject of a Tucson Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
“We’ll have more information on that this evening,” said Kristal Foster, a TUSD board member. “We’ll have 20 sites with capacity to help but on a limited basis.”
This meeting follows another which was held on Monday and included most public school district superintendents as well as charter school officials.
“The reality is, it’s going to happen and we’re planning for it,” said Dustin Williams, the Pima County School Superintendent. “The uncertainty is we don’t know if we’re going to have all the safety measures in place and that’s concerning.”
Just how many parents will drop their kids off at school is unknown although the districts have been working with parents to find out an approximate number.
“That’s a variable that schools can’t control and that’s what gets really, really challenging in this scenario, Williams said. “So we’re asking parents and stakeholders if you can stay home and do remote learning, that’s what we prefer at this moment.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.