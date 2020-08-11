How to keep kids active during remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We all know school looks a lot different this year.
Kids are learning from home and districts have already canceled organized sports.
But without a formal school setting, gym class, or recess, it's a challenge to keep kids active.
However, there are plenty of fun and creative ways to keep moving our bodies while we spend more time at home.
Go outside.
- Kick a soccer ball around for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Go on a walk.
- Ride bikes or scooters.
- Grab a basketball and play a game of Horse.
Create an obstacle course.
- Draw up a picture card for each obstacle course activity station.
- Use can goods or other items to jump over.
- Add masking tape lines and zig-zags on the floor to hop, jump and balance on.
- You can also do this with chalk on the sidewalk outside your home.
Try yoga.
- Cosmic Kids introduces students to yoga and mindfulness.
- Try out the videos for free on their Cosmic Kids YouTube page
Health experts recommend kids are active for 30-60 minutes a day to burn off energy, improve focus and reduce eye-strain from staring at a screen.
Being active also gives kids a chance to de-stress.
"I think a lot of kids are feeling a little anxious. They've had to be in a lot over the last few months. Whatever you can do, just move. Keep moving and get that activity in because it will definitely make your mind better and your body better," said Mike Parillo, PE teacher, Picture Rocks Elementary.
Mike added that most schools are offering exercise videos and other resources online to families as well.
