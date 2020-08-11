Israeli jeweler making world’s most expensive COVID-19 mask

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Israeli Jewelry company is working on what they say is the world’s most expensive COVID-19 face mask with a price tag of $1.5 million.
Once completed, Yvel's 18-karat white gold mask encrusted with 3,600 white and black diamonds can be fitted with the top-rated N99 filters, Jerusalem-area designer and owner Isaac Levy said.
Levy said the item was commissioned by a Chinese businessman living in the US on condition that it would be completed by the end of 2020, and that it would be the priciest in the world.
"Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that," Levy said.
The glitzed-up face mask may not be a practical piece of protective equipment to wear, however. It is expected to weigh 270 grams — over half a pound.
“It is the most expensive mask in the world,” said Levy. “If there will be another company that will create such a mask and will challenge us, I am sure that we’re going to find another customer to buy a more expensive mask.”
