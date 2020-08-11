PCSD arrests man after alleged armed robbery at McDonalds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man after responding to a McDonalds on 5225 South Palo Verde Rd on Aug. 8.
Deputies say the incident happened around 7 a.m., when deputies responded to the McDonalds for a report of a robbery.
Witnesses say 23-year-old Abraham Kosterlitzky entered the restaurant and demanded money, threatening employees with a bladed tool or weapon.
Kosterlitzky fled the store without obtaining any money and none of the employees were injured according to officials.
Deputies responding to the area and located Kosterlitzky, who attempted to run away.
Kosterlitzky was taken into custody and charged with Armed Robbery and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section have taken over this investigation, which is ongoing.
