Portion of Loop to detour because of Rillito bank repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular portion of The Huckelberry Loop west of the Country Club Road pedestrian bridge will be closed two months beginning next week.
According to information from Pima County, contractors will begin to repair the earthen slope along the north bank of the Rillito on Monday, Aug. 17.
People who normally use the path on the north bank will be detoured to the path on the south bank during the work.
The detour will extend between pedestrian bridges at Mountain Avenue and Country Club.
The repairs are required because the slope has eroded over the years, said Andy Dinauer, deputy director of Pima County’s Regional Flood Control District.
“A number of temporary, stop-gap repair measures have been used over the years to slow this erosion but the steepness of the slope has allowed that erosion to continue.
“This is one of the most heavily used sections of The Loop, which makes it all the more imperative that we get that slope repaired to ensure the safety of all our users,” Dinauer said.
The Loop is a system of 130 miles of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.
