Sierra Vista Police arrest man for arson, criminal damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man today for arson and criminal damage after investigating a residential fire.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives arrested 30-year-old Sierra Vista resident Kevin Suarez today at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, where he was already in custody on unrelated charges.
The fire happened on the 500 block of Cloud Ridge in the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park on June 23.
The investigation began after a 911 caller reported a residential structure fire that day. Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded and extinguished the fire, however the residence was completely destroyed.
Suarez was booked for one count of arson and one count of criminal damage, which are both class 4 felonies.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
