TPD investigating homicide after three men shot on southwest side, suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred last night just before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of west Ajo Way.
Officials say three men were shot and taken to the hospital. One man has died from his injuries, the second is suffering from serious injuries and the third has non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward. You can remain anonymous by calling 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.