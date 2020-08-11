VA sending nurses to Navajo Nation, hopes for early vaccine access

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Healthcare facilities around the country continue caring for COVID-19 patients. Veterans Affairs Secretary and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Robert Wilkie, describes the VA's fight against COVID-19 in Arizona.
"Arizona has not only a massive veterans population but one of the fastest growing veterans populations in the country," Wilkkie, said. "We started preparing early for the COVID emergency."
Wilkie said the VA opened its doors to patients who aren’t veterans and is also extending its care to Native American territories.
"The largest percentage of veterans who serve are from Native American lands," he said. "We have sent nurses and doctors particularly into the Navajo Nation."
Nurses from the VA are learning the Navajo language to provide better care and communication. Wilkie said one of the most challenging parts of fighting COVID-19 is having to separate people from their loved ones.
"We have been able to protect our nursing home patients by doing something drastic," Wilkie said. "We have had to cut them off from their families and friends and we don't let people come in."
The Southern Arizona VA reports its had 328 positive cases with 16 currently active. The hospital has seen 26 deaths in total. The department is requesting early access to the vaccine for COVID-19.
"I had a conversation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services about the need to put out veterans at the top of the list," he said.
Looking to the future, the number of veterans living in Arizona is only expected to increase and the VA is trying to plan accordingly.
“We are going to be sending more resources into Arizona,” Wilkie said. “That means more people, more buildings to meet the demand of that growing veterans population.”
