Arizona Lottery breaks sales record with more than $1.09 billion in ticket sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Lottery broke a sales record for the state this year.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the lottery’s second consecutive record-breaking fiscal year. Counting combined sales from instant-win and draw games, they reached a total of more than $1.09 billion.
They discovered the win after reviewing their unaudited sales from fiscal year 2020.
The Arizona Lottery shared these numbers in short with KOLD News 13:
- Sales exceeded $1.09 billion
- Prize payouts to Arizona Lottery players reached over $1 billion for the first time, which includes the $414 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Glendale in June
- Transfers to the lottery’s state-mandated beneficiaries topped $220 million
- Commissions to Arizona Lottery retailers exceeded $74.5 million
