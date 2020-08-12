Arizona Lottery breaks sales record with more than $1.09 billion in ticket sales

By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM MST - Updated August 12 at 10:38 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Lottery broke a sales record for the state this year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the lottery’s second consecutive record-breaking fiscal year. Counting combined sales from instant-win and draw games, they reached a total of more than $1.09 billion.

They discovered the win after reviewing their unaudited sales from fiscal year 2020.

The Arizona Lottery shared these numbers in short with KOLD News 13:

  • Sales exceeded $1.09 billion
  • Prize payouts to Arizona Lottery players reached over $1 billion for the first time, which includes the $414 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Glendale in June
  • Transfers to the lottery’s state-mandated beneficiaries topped $220 million
  • Commissions to Arizona Lottery retailers exceeded $74.5 million 

