Common remote learning tech issues and how to solve them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to school is a trial by fire this year in the age of COVID-19.
As students learn from home, technical issues may arise.
While you may be away from the calm wizardry of the school’s IT team, there are some issues you can troubleshoot from home.
The first thing you need to do is to contact your internet provider to see if you need to upgrade your bandwidth.
You can also contact your child’s school to see what is recommended.
- What internet speed is really necessary for the programs my child will be using?
- What’s the most affordable option?
Another thing to consider: upgrading your router.
- Experts say if your router is 5 years old or older, you may want to consider getting a newer one to enhance your internet speed.
- Keep your router away from other electronics so there’s less interference.
You can also consider an internet booster, but tech experts say upgrading your WiFi speed is the better option.
When it comes to sitting your kids in the same room as the router, experts say that’s not really necessary unless you’re going to use a hard-wire connection.
Again, internet speed is key for faster loading and fewer chances of frozen video or spotty audio.
But as we all know tech issues are going to happen no matter how hard we try to avoid them.
Make sure you teach your kids the basics:
- Regularly saving their work
- Making sure their computer is running as efficiently as possible.
Tech expert Andy Taylor recommends that you do what you can to reduce the workload of your devices.
”If you’re going to be using a desktop or laptop, make sure you don’t load a whole bunch of stuff on it, especially if it’s for remote learning. Only use the stuff and only install what needs to on that laptop,” he said.
If you have technical questions and need support, call your child’s school. Many schools have a hotline or help desk you can use.
School resources:
Tuscon Unified School District
- Call Technology Services: (520) 225-6333
- If you call after hours, please leave a detailed message including a callback number, your student’s name and grade, and the specific issue or question
Marana Unified School District
- Chromebook Hotline: (520) 682-4799
- Email: technicalsupport@maranausd.org
Sunnyside Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 545-4357
- Email: helpdesk@susd12.org
Catalina Foothills School District
- Phone: 520-209-7516
Amphitheater Public Schools
- Phone: (520) 696-5214
Vail School District
- Phone: (520) 879-3960
Flowing Wells Unified School District
- Phone: 520-696-8805
Sahuarita Unified School District
- SUSD IT Help Desk: (480) 484-HELP (4357)
- The district also has a form on their website where people can make technical support requests.
Sierra Vista Unified School District
- SVUSD Technology Department: admin@svps.k12.az.us.
Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 281-8282 ext. 8599
Tanque Verde Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 749-5751
Benson Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 720-6742
Nogales Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 397-7919
Douglas Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 364-2447
Tombstone Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 457-2217
- Email: tusd@tombstone.k12.az.us
Bisbee Unified School District
- Phone: (520) 432-5281
