CVS Health to hire hundred across AZ, high demand for pharmacy technicians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In response to the increasing demand for flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 and the likely ongoing of the pandemic, CVS Health announced the hiring of approximately 300 new jobs throughout Arizona in the coming months.
There is a high demand for full-time licensed pharmacy technicians- and positions will be filled as soon as possible. Those who get hired for seasonal employment will have the opportunity for promotion.
“Additional team members are typically needed every fall flu season,” said Tobin Zdarko, CVS Pharmacy Regional Director. “However, we are estimating a much greater need for pharmacy technicians this year given the anticipated rise in demand for flu shots and other immunizations, along with the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community.”
Hired team members will work under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist. They will process prescriptions, dispense medications, provide customer information and perform administrative tasks.
They will also play a vital role in administering COVID-19 testing across CVS testing sites in Arizona to help curb the spread of the virus, particularly in undeserved neighborhoods.
This influx of new jobs comes at a time of record-high unemployment rates across Arizona and nationwide due to the coronavirus.
To be hired, applicants must have obtained at least a technician in training license. This certification is valid for up to three years, by which time the trainee is required to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam to remain a technician.
Interested job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.
