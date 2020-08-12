Driver passes away following single-vehicle collision in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver in a single-vehicle crash has passed away from his injuries following the incident last month.
On July 7, 2020, at 3:46 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Tucson Boulevard for the report of a serious-injury collision involving a single vehicle.
The Tucson Fire Department also responded and aided the driver, 63-year-old Daniel Allan McCarty, who was unresponsive at the scene.
McCarty was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. While at the hospital, McCarty, regained consciousness and it was determined he was impaired at the time of the collision, but also suffered a medical issue.
Traffic Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation and according to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, McCarty was driving a 1997 Pontiac Firebird southbound on Tucson Blvd. approaching 22nd St. when he appeared to “slump down” in his driver’s seat.
McCarty’s vehicle slowly continued into the intersection through a red traffic signal and proceeded to strike a traffic signal pole in the southernmost median of the intersection.
Officials say McCarty passed away on Aug. 2 after one month in the hospital. Next of kin was notified.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Due to the circumstances, officials say there will be no citation or arrests made.
