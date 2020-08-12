FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same old song! Slim storm chances and excessive heat.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have a 20% chance for isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms tomorrow before we dry out to wrap up the work week. An excessive heat warning goes into place Thursday morning through Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 81F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into effect at 10AM. Partly cloudy with a high of 109F. 20% chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Partly cloudy with a high of 110F.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 109F.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
MONDAY: A high of 109F under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.