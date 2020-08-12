Here’s what TSA wants you to know about flying with a firearm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite a deep drop in air travel, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration says it is finding more guns at airports across the country, Arizona Family reported.
According to Arizona Family the agency said TSA agents detected 15.3 guns per million passengers in July, compared to just 5.1 guns per million passengers at the same time last year.
“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and security while traveling during a pandemic and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones.”
TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said eight guns were detected in July at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and the vast majority of the guns found were loaded.
“That was eight guns with about 75% less passengers from last year. At the same time last year, July 2019, was also eight guns,” Mancha said. “It seems that people are just forgetting.”
Passengers who attempt to pass through security with a firearm face civil penalties of up to $13,669.
“Immediately, law enforcement officials for the airport are notified. They are the ones that take the gun into custody and then determine what steps should be taken,” she said. “For a first offense, an unloaded weapon is a little bit over $2,000 civil offense. If the weapon is loaded however, it’s a little over $4,000 for a first offense, so it’s an expensive mistake.”
Passengers can fly with firearms, but they must be packed in checked luggage, and declared at check-in, according to TSA. The agency also says guns must be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container. Any brand or type of lock is allowed to secure the case.
