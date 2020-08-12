Mesa police officer critically injured in crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mesa police officer was critically hurt after a crash on the U.S. 60 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, according to a report in AZ Family.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the officer stopped to remove a ladder from an eastbound traffic lane near Higley Road, and an SUV rear-ended his vehicle before he got out of it. The officer’s name was not released.
The officer and the woman who was driving the SUV that hit his vehicle were both taken to the hospital.
An investigation is underway. No further information about the woman’s condition or any possible charges was immediately available.
