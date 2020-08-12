Mesa water park sues Gov. Doug Ducey over virus-related closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-area water park has sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey over its continued closure during the coronavirus pandemic, KTAR News reported.
Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa filed the lawsuit Monday, noting COVID-19 cases in the state were trending downward and the park remained closed.
Golfland is alleging that other Arizona water parks have opened since the closure order and the state has done nothing to stop them, according to KTAR News.
The park has been closed since Ducey’s executive order was issued June 29.
Mountainside Fitness and EOS Fitness have been involved in similar legal issues against Ducey over the closure order.
The park’s season is essentially over, general manager Steve Carlston told KTAR News.
“Us being closed during summer season is a very tough pill to swallow. Let’s say the benchmarks are met in two to three weeks from now,” Carlston said. “It does not really help me. We’re past the point of the season being able to start back up again.”
To read the full story, visit KTAR News.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.