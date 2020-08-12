$1 million gift from UArizona alumni bolsters nursing’s health care simulations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona alumni Andrew and Kirsten Braccia have made a generous $1.5 million gift to the university, $1 million of which is designated for the UArizona College of Nursing to support next-generation education for nursing students.
The Braccia’s gift will enhance simulation capabilities at the College of Nursing’s Tucson, Phoenix Biomedical and Gilbert campuses, and provide students online access to virtual-patient experiences.
“The University of Arizona College of Nursing has a long history of distinction among peer institutions, and this gift will help propel the college even further,” said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins, MD. “Andrew and Kirsten have a deep commitment to the future of nursing and ensuring that nurses receive the best education possible, while utilizing advanced technology.”
Nursing students regularly engage in team-based clinical procedures under the direction of faculty members and simulation specialists. This technology gives future nurses opportunities to receive live feedback while training in realistic and complex scenarios.
Steve Machtley, assistant dean for Learning and Healthcare Technology Innovations, said the purchases from the Braccias’ gift to the college fall into three broad categories: software subscriptions, upgrades to its simulation facilities, and equipment and other essential technology to support online teaching and learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Steele Innovative Simulated Learning Center in Tucson will launch phase one of its planned renovation. Updates include replacement of core audiovisual technology and integration with the UArizona Health Sciences clinical simulation management platform used in the Health Sciences Innovation Building. Together, these improvements will provide live remote monitoring and video capture of simulation activities for enhanced debrief and student learning.
The Steele Innovative Simulated Learning Center in Tucson will launch phase one of its planned renovation. Updates include replacement of core audiovisual technology and integration with the UArizona Health Sciences clinical simulation management platform used in the Health Sciences Innovation Building. Together, these improvements will provide live remote monitoring and video capture of simulation activities for enhanced debrief and student learning.
Another important goal of the Braccia’s gift to UArizona Nursing is to support and augment technology needed for distance learning due to the pandemic. These include “smart health equipment” like Bluetooth stethoscopes that will be incorporated into telehealth simulations, video production kits for faculty to produce skills-training demonstrations and audiovisual equipment to support remote access to classroom sessions.
