North Carolina man shot and killed 5-year old neighbor while playing in his yard, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man in North Carolina shot and killed his five-year-old neighbor in front of the boy’s family, police say.
Police in Wilson, NC. said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Cannon Hinnant while the boy was playing in his yard with his family Sunday evening.
Cannon’s mother said her son was playing outside when Sessoms ran up to the boy, shot him in the head, then fled.
Doris Lybrand, a neighbor who witnessed the shooting, told local news sources in the area that Sessoms ran up to Cannon, put a gun to his head and fired before running back to his own house.
Lybrand said she first thought Sessoms was playing with the kids, but when she saw Cannon’s father’s reaction, she ran inside her home and called 911.
Cannon’s mother said the boy’s sisters, ages seven and eight, were playing with him when the shooting happened and witnessed their little brother get shot.
Cannon was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
No details about a possible motive for the shooting have been released, but Wilson authorities believe the shooting wasn’t random. Sessoms lives next door to Cannon’s father. A neighbor said that the two men had dinner together Saturday night and that Sessoms was at Cannon’s father’s home earlier Sunday, the day of the shooting.
Sessoms was caught Monday night, about 24 hours after the shooting in the nearby town of Goldsboro. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Cannon's funeral expenses.
