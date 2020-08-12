Report from Pima County Medical Examiner shows substantial rise in COVID-19 deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report by the Pima County Medical Examiner, Dr. Gregory Hess, shows deaths have risen substantially since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The report, which can be found [HERE], is an extensive look at deaths in Pima County since the beginning of the year.
While there are some surprises, the numbers likely put to bed the misconception that COVID-19 is like the flu.
“This big spike is and it’s not the flu, we’re not even in the flu season yet,” Dr. Hess said. “So it’s a little bit naïve to compare COVID to the flu and say it’s the same.”
What’s surprising according to the report, is that the number of people who have died in car crashes has not decreased during the pandemic.
Many people believed deaths would drop because the roadways were not as busy.
“Deaths due to motor vehicles did not decrease in Pima County because people were staying home,” he said.
Taking a look at the graphic in the report, they are about the same.
Also, the number of suicides has not increased, again, against what might have been conventional wisdom.
“Successful suicide attempts have not increased through the first half of 2020 compared to the averages of the past three years,” Dr. Hess said.
But even with those surprises, there are some things that were fairly predictable.
“It is clear that all cause mortality has increased in Pima County in 2020 in comparison to previous years,” he said.
And the one thing that is different from past years is the virus.
“We have a pandemic in 2020 that we did not have in the previous three years,” he said. “Some of the all cause mortality is clearly attributed directly to people who have died from COVID, no question.”
