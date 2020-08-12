Some Arizona districts moving to start in-person learning

PHOENIX (AP) - A few Arizona school districts are moving to begin in-person learning Monday, Aug. 17, over the objections of some teachers.
In Pima County, the health department has laid out six general guidelines for students to return to school. Those can be seen [HERE].
It has also outlined health metrics which it believes will allow students to return to in-class, face-to-face learning. Those are [HERE].
Some parents and students are cheering the districts that have decided to reopen to in-person learning.
The board of the Queen Creek Unified School District outside Phoenix voted on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to resume in-person learning. The J.O. Combs Unified School District in nearby San Tan Valley voted Monday to begin offering in-person instruction.
Both districts said they would continue to provide online learning.
Educators had asked the Queen Creek board to stick with education online until Maricopa County met public health benchmarks included in voluntary guidelines issued by the state last week.
