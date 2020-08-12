Study shows COVID-19 hitting kids harder in AZ than most states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PHOENIX – Arizona ranks at or near the top nationwide in several categories measuring how hard the coronavirus is hitting children, according to a recent study.
A joint report issued Aug. 6 by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association showed Arizona as No. 1 in the nation for COVID-19 cases per thousand, positive test rate and hospitalization rate among kids.
The study looked at cases and rates by age distributions provided by 49 states, New York City, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.
Data was not available in all categories from every state, so the rankings might not reflect Arizona’s actual positions.
Arizona, one of 32 states that measured children as those from birth to age 19, had the third-highest total of cases, trailing only Florida and California, states with significantly larger populations.
Twelve percent of coronavirus cases in Arizona are children, and 5.3% of all coronavirus hospitalizations in the state are kids, according to the study.
Eleven Arizona children have died from the coronavirus, third most of the 45 states that reported the data and a touch below 0.05% of all cases among the state’s kids.
Some Arizona schools are planning to open classrooms Monday, the first day allowed under state regulations during the coronavirus pandemic, despite guidance from the state health department that says the COVID-19 conditions aren’t yet safe for traditional in-person schooling to resume.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.