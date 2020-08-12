TEP offering energy saving workshops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is offering classes to help customers become more energy efficient by teaching them how to cut down on their energy use and costs.
These 90-minute workshops, presented in either English or Spanish, will teach ways to save water and energy. Participants will receive a free energy efficiency kit containing supplies such as LED bulbs, a low-flow showerhead, and kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators. Customers can save up to $70 a year in energy costs with these kits.
Groups of 20 or more people may request a workshop to be held at their location.
