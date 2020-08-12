Workers, families impacted by COVID-19 can apply for financial grants through Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Workers and families can apply for financial assistance grants through the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9.
As part of the City of Tucson’s CARES Act funds, Mayor and Council has approved $3 million to be distributed to workers and families negatively impacted by COVID-19.
“The pandemic has affected Tucsonans in many different ways, and while a large number of people have been able to receive federal aid - such as stimulus checks - others are struggling to meet basic needs because they do not qualify for current aid programs,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Offering the workers and families grant is another way Mayor and Council are supporting those who have fallen through the cracks and are most vulnerable.”
Relief money is intended to provide short-term emergency aid to prevent eviction and homelessness, assist with rent or mortgage payments, help with subsidies for utility payments to preserve essential services, and other needs arising out of the economic impacts of the pandemic, such as groceries, gas, and childcare costs.
The one-time grant will provide up to $700 per individual and $1,200 per family for those who live in the limits of the City Tucson or South Tucson.
You can apply for funding at womengiving.org starting Aug. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. Applications will close Sept. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. to begin processing.
