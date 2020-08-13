AMC Foothills in Tucson not among theaters opening next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While some AMC Theatres will reopen Aug. 20 with ticket prices of 15 cents per movie, Tucson won’t be a location sporting this deal.
AMC Foothills 15 at the Foothills Mall said it will not reopen until the benchmarks Gov. Doug Ducey set have been met.
The benchmarks require that the state is only reporting a moderate number of cases — 10 to 100 cases out of 100,000 — before reopening at limited capacity. Pima County has not met those markers yet.
The AMC Foothills 15 employee also told KOLD News 13 that since their reopening date is uncertain, the deal may not apply then.
