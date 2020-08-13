Border agents rescue one migrant with broken ankle, another from drowning in two separate events over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector rescued one migrant attempting to cross illegally who was in distress from the Jacumba Wilderness region and another from drowning in an irrigation canal east of Calexico in two separate events over the weekend.
The first incident occurred on Friday at 7:24 p.m., when agents assigned to El Centro Station responded to a 47-year-old man in the Jacumba Wilderness south of the I-8 near In-Koh-Pah.
Agents could tell the man was in pain and could not move and determined that the man had fractured his ankle. Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit along with local emergency medial flight services (EMFS) responded to the scene.
BORSTAR and Mountain Disrupt Unit agents were forced to carry the man down the side of a mountain by foot to a suitable location for EMFS to land. EMFS were able to safely land and extract the injured man.
He was transported to a hospital in San Diego to receive treatment for his injury and will be transferred to the El Centro Station Processing Center once he is medically cleared from the hospital for processing.
The second incident occurred Sunday at 11:50 p.m., when Calexico Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) room operators observed two men illegally crossing the U.S. International Boundary and enter the Briar canal approximately 11 miles west of Calexico West Port of Entry. The information was relayed to Calexico Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location.
At 12:15 a.m., agents located the two individuals and noticed one of them was struggling to stay above water. Agents immediately launched an emergency rescue floatation disk towards the drowning man.
The man was able to grab the disk thrown near him and agents successfully pulled him to the canal bank and then safely out of the canal.
Agents medically evaluated both men and determined that no further medical attention was needed.
The two men were transported to a rally point for processing where agents conducted a criminal background investigations and further medical screenings. Both men were taken to their country of origin immediately after they cleared the screening process.
