CBP officers seize more than 62 pounds of fentanyl at Port of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales seized more than 62 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed throughout a vehicle that have an estimated street value of more than $708,000.
On Monday, Aug 13, a 64-year-old Mexican National woman attempted to make entry into the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Crossing in her SUV and was referred for further inspection. While in secondary inspection, CBP officers conducted a thorough inspection and noticed anomalies within the seats of the vehicle.
After an alert by a narcotics detection canine, officers removed 50 packages from the front and rear seats of the vehicle containing 62 pounds of fentanyl pills according to CBP officers.
Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, arrested the subject and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
