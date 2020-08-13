FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place into next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have a 20% chance for isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms tomorrow before we dry out to wrap up the work week. An excessive heat warning goes into place Thursday morning through Sunday night.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into effect at 10AM. Partly cloudy with a high of 109F. 20% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Partly cloudy with a high of 110F. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 109F.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: A high of 109F under mostly sunny skies. 10% chance of storms. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F.
