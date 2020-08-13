Improvement project on Broadway, Euclid to Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the City of Tucson and the Regional Transportation Authority announced the beginning of an improvement project for Broadway Boulevard that will begin on Friday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
The city will be installing a 90-inch-diameter storm drain on the north side of Broadway that will run from Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.
Although eastbound and westbound traffic in the area will not be affected, Campbell Avenue from Broadway to 10th Street will be closed to the traveling public and will only be open to local traffic.
Drivers are suggested to take Sixth Street to southbound Euclid Avenue to access Broadway.
Sun Tran and the University of Arizona’s Cat Tran will detour southbound on Campbell to 9th Street and Cherry Avenue, just before reaching 10th Street.
The project is expected to continue until Monday, Aug. 24.
For more information about detours and closures related to these improvements click [HERE].
