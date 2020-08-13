“It would essentially mean I’m homeless”: Sierra Vista gives RV residents 30 days To leave neighborhood

“If Sierra Vista does not do the right thing and allow our people to stay where they have always lived, we are going to have to sue them for violating our client’s constitutional rights,” said Paul Avelar, an Attorney with the Arizona Institute of Justice. “Both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions protect people’s property rights; the right to live where they live, the right not to be kicked off their own property. The problem with zoning is it controls pretty much everything. It’s important that people understand the threat that zoning laws can have to people’s property rights. These people have lived here, they are not a threat to anyone, they should have the right to stay as long as they own the property. Sierra Vista didn’t even tell our clients, ‘Hey, you have the right to appeal this’ … they just said, ‘You have 30 days, get out.’ That kind of procedure is itself a violation of the constitution as well.”