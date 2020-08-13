Klaus Fire Update, Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Klaus Fire in Cochise County, located on Aug. 10 at the Douglas Ranger District on the Coronado National Forest, transitioned from a Type 4 Incident to Type 3 today- meaning more resources to extinguish the fire will be put into effect.
The Klaus Fire is moving through grass and vegetation in a steep rugged area. Firefighters are using full suppression tactics to slow the fire spread and go direct when they can do it safely.
The fire is currently creeping through drainage and ridge tops and growing towards the north end. A helicopter is providing air visuals and will assist with water bucket drops, if needed. Fire crews are also available to assist new fires.
The assigned resources for the operation now include two crews, four engines, two dozers, one type 3 helicopter and miscellaneous overhead.
Rain is not expected. The forecast for the area shows mostly sunny skies with partial cloud coverage for the afternoon. Winds are expected at 15-20 mph.
The most recent data shows the Klaus Fire has burned approximately 1,440 acres of land. The cause of the fire is natural and containment is currently at 15 percent.
More updates as information is available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.