Nearly 30 dogs rescued from filthy conditions in northern Arizona

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of dogs and puppies are recovering in the Phoenix area after they were rescued from terrible living conditions at two different properties in northern Arizona this week, according to a report in AZ Family.
Workers from the Arizona Border Collie Rescue and the Arizona Animal Welfare League rescued about 24 dogs that were living in filthy conditions at a home in the Concho area. There were large amounts of trash, dog hair and feces throughout the home.
The dogs were brought back to Phoenix where they were vaccinated, microchipped and will go into foster homes.
AAWL’s rescue team also saved dogs that were abandoned at a different property on the same trip. AAWL said the dogs’ owner left them and said he would “shoot” any dogs left. One of the pups had a severely broken leg and a large mass on its hip that will have to be surgically removed.
