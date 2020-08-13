PACC: Here’s what to do if you see a stray pet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With excessive heat warnings in place this week, outdoor pets can really suffer— especially, stray pets.
The Pima Animal Care Center gave instructions on what to do if you see a stray pet. Here’s four easy steps to follow:
1.) Check the collar and tags for information and call the owner or call 724-7222 or head to this website to fill out a lost and found pet form.
2.) Take the animal to a vet and have it scanned.
3.) Hang onto the pet to help PACC reunite it with it’s owner.
4.) If the animal is injured or not approachable, then please call 724-5900 and press 4.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.