PD: Woman hits American Airlines employee after being told to wear a mask in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was caught on camera becoming irate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday after she refused to wear a mask on her flight.
Arizona Family reported that 47-year-old Yolanda Yarbrough was on Flight 2027 from Los Angeles to Phoenix, but she wouldn’t wear a mask while in the air, which is a mandatory policy for the airliner, according to American Airlines.
After landing in Phoenix at around 8:30 a.m., an American employee told her that she couldn’t get onto her connecting flight to Las Vegas because she wouldn’t wear a mask. Police said Yarbrough got furious and struck the employee in the face with her hand. The worker was not hurt. Officers arrived and arrested Yarbrough, who was then booked into jail on an assault charge.
Yarbrough was banned from flying on American “pending further investigation,” the airliner said.
To watch the incident and read the full article by Arizona Family, click HERE.
