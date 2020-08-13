Power Outages in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over 100 residents in the east Tucson are experiencing power outages.
According to Tucson Electric Power map reports, there are two current power outages.
The first is directly north of the intersection of Tanque Verde and Kolb Roads: 97 customers are out of power.
The second is located near Palo Verde Park, south of Broadway between Wilmot and Kolb Roads: 45 customers are currently without power.
Crews have been dispatched. We will update the story as more information is available.
