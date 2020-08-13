President Trump returning to Arizona next week

President Trump returning to Arizona next week
By AZ Family | August 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM MST - Updated August 12 at 9:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Republican Party confirmed President Donald Trump will be visiting Arizona next week on Tuesday, according to AZ Family.

It’s unclear if it’s a campaign event for his re-election bid or official White House Business.

The last time Trump was in the Grand Canyon State was on June 23, 2020. He first visited Yuma before speaking at a “Students for Trump” campaign rally at a north Phoenix church.

