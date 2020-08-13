Report: Task force created to probe Arizona Indigenous cold cases

PHOENIX - Arizona cold cases involving Indigenous people who have been killed or are missing will be the focus of a new task force, according to a report in The Arizona Republic.
The Republic reported the task force office will open in the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 13. Read The Republic’s article HERE.
Task force members will take a deeper look at unsolved cases of violence against Native Americans.
President Donald Trump used an executive order in 2019 to create a nationwide task force called Operation Lady Justice. Arizona's is the fifth of seven task forces being established.
