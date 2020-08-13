Traffic stop leads to meth seizure on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - August 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a civil traffic violation on Interstate 19 near Irvington Road.
A search was conducted during the course of the traffic stop. Deputies found over 87 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
The Major Investigation Unit responded to the stop and assisted with the investigation, which led to the discovery of a handgun. The estimated total street value of the drugs is over $600,000.
The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jorge Tellez, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, and Misconduct involving Weapons.
