UA to screen thousands of students for COVID-19 ahead of fall semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is preparing to test thousands of students and employees for COVID-19 as the start of the fall semester draws near.
More than 1,200 students have already been tested for the virus with a nasal swab antigen tests, with just one positive result so far.
An additional 5,000-plus students are expected be tested before they move into campus dorms, beginning Friday at the McKale Memorial Center. Students must get a negative result before they are permitted to move in, and students who test positive will be moved into an isolation dorm for a designated period of time.
Students who live off campus also will be strongly encouraged to get tested at a testing site at NorthREC, the recreation and wellness center at the university's Honors Village. Employees will be urged to get a test as well.
"What we're really looking for are the asymptomatic individuals who are positive and they don't know it," Robbins said.
The testing is part of the university's Test, Trace and Treat strategy, which includes diagnostic and antibody testing, traditional contact tracing, an exposure notification app, and on-campus medical care, among other components.
The university is offering three types of tests:
- Antigen tests—nasal swab diagnostic tests that can be quickly administered and deliver results in one to two hours.
- Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, diagnostic tests—nasal swab tests considered to be the gold standard for diagnosing the presence of the virus, and results take 48 to 72 hours.
- The university also will continue to offer its UArizona-developed antibody test, which involves a blood draw and can indicate whether a person has had an immune response to the virus due to a previous infection. Results take seven to 10 days.
President Robbins said today that the data in Arizona is encouraging as the university prepares for the first day of classes on Aug. 24.
“The slope of the curve continues to go in the downward fashion. Hopefully we’ve got another 10 days or so to get the curve as flat as we possibly can before we resume the opening of campus on the 24th,” Robbins said.
He stressed that following good public health practices will be critical for a successful reopening, including adhering to the university's face covering mandate, which requires face coverings to be worn in university buildings or outdoor spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
“The data is looking encouraging, but I still have to remind everybody: Wash your hands, cover your face and stay as far away from every person that you can,” Robbins said.
