Destruction of owl burrows halts Casa Grande construction project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction on a development in Casa Grande was stopped after a builder destroyed federally protected owl burrows.
According to a report in azfamily, city records show the builder was warned that the burrowing owls were on the land a month before workers destroyed their burrows and killed at least one owl. That warning came at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The western species of burrowing owl is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a National Bird of Conservation Concern.
The builder says they understood the city would formally notify them before work began, but that never happened so no effort was made to save the birds.
The builder who owns the lot, Richmond American Homes, has partnered with a biological and wildlife consultant to survey the rest of the property for more burrows before moving forward.
Last year, the Trump administration changed how the century-old federal law protecting the birds was enforced. Under the new policy, it’s only a crime if someone knowingly kills the birds.
A number of states and conservation groups, including the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, sued.
A federal judge ruled against the administration on Tuesday, Aug. 12, saying the law does not differentiate between intentional and accidental.
It is unclear how this will affect the situation in Casa Grande.
