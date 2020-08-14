The City of Tucson is sharing CARES Act money directly with residents. Here’s how to apply.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is reaching into its own account to provide financial relief for residents who have yet to receive any assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to make sure families are not losing their homes, families have food at their table,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Mayor Romero and Council will share $3 million of the city’s $95 million in CARES Act funding directly with workers and families struggling financially due to COVID-19. Workers and families can apply for the financial assistance grant through the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona.
“The unemployment rate in Arizona and throughout the country is at alarming rates,” said Mayor Romero.
Applications for the assistance will be open next week. Those who have not received any state or federal relief money and who earn an income below the self-sufficiency standard in Pima County will have priority.
“Gig workers, day laborers, self-employed individuals, that for one reason or the other did not qualify for state grants,” said Mayor Romero. “Pay their food, pay their rent, pay their utilities. Pay their childcare with these funds.”
The one-time grant will provide up to $700 per individual and $1,200 per family for those who live in the limits of the City Tucson or South Tucson. The intention of the funding is ‘short-term emergency aid’ as the virus continues to spread.
“Putting money in the pocket of families and individuals that lost their job is good for the economy in Tucson,” Mayor Romero said.
You can apply for funding at womengiving.org starting Aug. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. Applications will close Sept. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. to begin processing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.