FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place through Monday but could be extended!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An excessive heat warning goes into place today at 10AM and runs through Monday at 8PM. We could be seeing this extended as temperatures stay hot through the middle of next week. Spotty storms are possible here or there, with the best chance being today and Sunday.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Partly cloudy with a high of 113F. 20% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 110F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 110F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: A high of 110F under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107F. 20% chance of storms.
