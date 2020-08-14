FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little bit of moisture and a lot of heat! Excessive heat warning remains in place through Monday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s going to be another hot weekend across southern Arizona with Sunday shaping up to be our best opportunity to see some monsoon storms firing up!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 110F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: A high of 109F under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107F. 20% chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
