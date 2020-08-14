First of nine move-in days starts for UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Move-in for the University of Arizona's fall semester started Friday morning.
This year though, things look pretty different.
Before students can even step foot in their dorm, they have to first stop by McKale Center for a COVID-19 test.
That test has to come back negative before students can officially move-in.
UA officials said it should take about two hours to get results, but while they wait, students and families are welcome to wait inside McKale to beat the heat, check out the campus, or visit the bookstore.
Once they get a text saying their test was negative, they can move into their assigned dorm.
This brings another big change this year, no help with unloading things and bringing them into the dorms. Instead, just two family members or guests can help as long as they aren’t sick.
Another big change is that move-in weekend has expanded from just 2-3 days to 9.
This is to limit exposure and to limit the number of people on campus at one time, which will also impact some move-in traditions.
"We won't be having in-person events or welcome meetings like we have in the past. Things will be virtual for incoming residents this year, but we are going to do our best to build community among our different dorms as much as we can," said Assistant Director for Housing & Residential Life, Ali Santander.
She added that UArizona is doing everything they can to make students feel comfortable moving onto campus over the next few days.
This includes dorm modifications and upgrades to meet CDC health guidelines.
